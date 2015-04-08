California Seismic Safety Commission to Meet in Santa Barbara

At 10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, the Alfred E. Alquist California Seismic Safety Commission will be meeting in Santa Barbara in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.

This is the first time the commission will meet in Santa Barbara since its establishment in 1975 as part of the Seismic Safety Act.

The California Seismic Safety Commission investigates earthquakes, researches earthquake-related issues and reports, and recommends to the governor and legislature policies and programs needed to reduce earthquake risk. Its mission is to provide decision-makers and the general public with cost-effective recommendations to reduce earthquake losses and speed recovery.

As part of the hearing, staff from Santa Barbara County Planning and Development and Office of Emergency Management Departments will provide reports on Santa Barbara County’s earthquake vulnerability and the Earthquake Early Warning System.

In addition, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will have a hearing that will include a report from commission Executive Director Richard McCarthy and commission chair Tim Strack on the commission's work to assist local governments in reducing earthquake losses, increase resiliency and enhance recovery.

Following their report, County Planning and Office of Emergency Management Departments will make a similar presentation to the Board of Supervisors. The board will consider directing county staff to survey and identify buildings in the unincorporated areas of the county that are at considerable risk of major damage in the event of an earthquake and to return with recommendations to address at-risk structures that are identified.

Supervisor Salud Carbajal is member of the Seismic Safety Commission and was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

“Earthquakes are a significant threat throughout California including Santa Barbara County,” said Carbajal, who requested that the commission meet in Santa Barbara. “I am pleased that the California Seismic Safety Commission decided to hold this meeting in Santa Barbara County for the first time as it will enhance our local efforts to raise awareness, identify vulnerabilities and improve existing response plans.”

"The commission is honored to learn from citizens and local officials on how to make Santa Barbara County communities and the surrounding Central Coast region more resilient to the imminent danger of earthquakes,” Strack said.

— Eric Friedman is the district representative for Supervisor Salud Carbajal.