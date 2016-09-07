California State University Channel Islands Reports Record Enrollment for Fall 2016

California State University Channel Islands is reporting its largest entering class of undergraduates in history at 2,152 students.

The class includes 1,021 freshmen and was selected from a record number of freshman 10,312 applicants, an increase of nearly 9 percent over the previous year.

The class includes 68 percent females and 32 percent males.

The 2016 entering freshman class includes students representing more than 433 different high schools.

The top five California high schools for CI freshmen are Channel Islands High, Oxnard High, Pacifica High, Adolfo Camarillo High, and Newbury Park High.

Some 69 percent of freshmen and transfers will be the first in their family to graduate from college. Many of these students also come from low-income backgrounds.

Over 80 percent of all CI students receive some form of financial aid.

“We pride ourselves in the number of first-generation students who graduate from CI and go on to enjoy successful careers and lives,” said President Erika D. Beck.

“One of our highest priorities at CI is to nourish a diverse, multicultural campus community.”

“Nearly 25 percent more undergraduates (freshmen and transfers) are enrolled at CI than five years ago, this reflects the increased access, opportunity, and support that is available through the campus” said Hung D. Dang, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management.

“In these last few years, CI has seen a remarkable increase in students enrolling from throughout the state,” Dang added.

The average grade point of entering freshmen is 3.2 and their average SAT is 933 (Critical Reading + Math).

The ACT average composite score is 20. The CSU system requires entering freshmen below a 3.0 GPA to take the SAT or ACT.

The new freshman class reflects steady shifts in state and national demographics.

The entering freshmen include 58% Hispanic/Latino, 21 percent white, 5 percent Asian, 4 percent multiracial, 3 percent African American, and less than 1 percent American Indian/Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.

Eight percent declined to identify their race or ethnicity.

As a Hispanic-Serving Institution, CI receives federal grants to increase achievement for Latinos and all students on campus.

CI also offered admission to nearly 3,800 transfer students, a 38 percent increase over last year. Over 50 percent of incoming transfer students come from Ventura community colleges.

The top five feeder institutions are Ventura College, Moorpark College, Oxnard College, Santa Barbara City College, and College of the Canyons.

The incoming class of transfer students represent 104 different schools with an average grade point of 3.0.

Forty-six percent of transfer students are Hispanic/Latino and 33 percent are white.

This fall CI hired 17 new tenure-track faculty members and new 68 lecturers, according to Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dan Wakelee.

“Our initiatives, including the expansion of academic programs, undergraduate research, internships, and other hands-on learning opportunities will be focused on meeting the needs of our students and community,” added Wakelee.

A new residence hall, housing approximately 600 freshmen, opened this fall, increasing the total occupancy to nearly 1,600 students.

The main dining facility was tripled in size over the summer to accommodate the rapidly growing campus.

“We are keeping pace with the needs of Ventura County by offering a quality education for our students,” Beck said. “Our exceptional faculty and staff prepare students for serving their communities with innovative teaching practices and immersive real-world experiences.”

About California State University Channel Islands



CSU Channel Islands is the only four-year, public university in Ventura County and is known for its interdisciplinary, multicultural and international perspectives, and its emphasis on experiential and service learning.

CI’s strong academic programs focus on business, sciences, liberal studies, teaching credentials, and innovative master’s degrees.

Students benefit from individual attention, up-to-date technology, and classroom instruction augmented by outstanding faculty research.

CI has been designated by the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and is committed to serving students of all backgrounds from the region and beyond.

