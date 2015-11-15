Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
California Taxpayers Association Awards Katcho Achadjian 100 Percent Rating

By Nyri Achadjian for Katcho Achadjian | November 15, 2015 | 12:27 p.m.

The California Taxpayers Association (CalTax) has awarded Assembly Member and Congressional Candidate Katcho Achadjian a 100 percent rating in its yearly report card. 

“Assemblyman Achadjian earned his 100 percent score by standing with the people on important issues involving taxes and taxpayers’ rights,” CalTax President Teresa Casazza said. “These issues impact every family’s budget, and we applaud him for voting with taxpayers, employers and working families in mind.”

Founded in 1926, CalTax supports government efficiency and guards against unnecessary taxation. The nonpartisan nonprofit is California’s oldest organization representing taxpayers. CalTax releases a report card grading legislators’ voting records once a year. 

“I’m proud to have received a perfect score from the California Taxpayers Association,” Katcho said. “I’ve protected taxpayers and working families at the county and state level and now I’m ready to take my experience to Washington.” 

Achadjian has served as an Assembly Member for the region since 2010. Before his time in the legislature, he served as San Luis Obispo County Supervisor for 12 years. 

Katcho Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County.

Katcho has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

To learn more about Katcho, please visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.

 
