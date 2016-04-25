Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

California Teachers Association Supports Salud Carbajal for Congress

By Carbajal for Congress | April 25, 2016 | 5:05 p.m.

The California Teachers Association announced its endorsement of Santa Barbara Country Supervisor Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat.

The CTA represents and serves more than 325,000 educators in California school districts and roughly 5,000 members in the 24th Congressional District. On April 10, the CTA State Council of Education overwhelmingly voted to recommend Carbajal’s candidacy to the National Education Association. 

CTA joins outgoing Congresswoman Lois Capps and many other community leaders and groups endorsing Carbajal’s campaign. To view a full list of those endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress, visit saludcarbajal.com/endorsements.

“Salud Carbajal will fight to fund our schools and listen to the needs of our students and educators, and CTA is proud to support his election to Congress,” said Eric Heins, CTA president. “There is no candidate in this race better equipped to advocate on behalf of our state’s public schools.”

“I am grateful to have earned CTA’s endorsement,” said Carbajal. “I’m a proud product of Central Coast public schools and became the first in my family to attend and graduate from university thanks in large part to the mentorship and support from my teachers. I understand that California’s future depends on our ability to provide students with a quality education.

“Middle-class families are struggling to put their children through college without incurring crushing debt,” Carbajal said, “and I plan to make affordable education a top priority of mine in Congress. We need to reinvest in our classrooms at every level, and work to reduce student loan interest rates to help our students succeed in this economy.”

