California Transportation Foundation Names Rincon Bike Path Bicycle Pedestrian Project of the Year

The California Transportation Foundation (CTF) awarded the Ventura/Santa Barbara U.S. Route 101 high-occupancy vehicle and bike path construction effort the Bicycle Pedestrian Project of the Year at its annual awards luncheon in Sacramento May 25, 2016.

The project, dedicated by the State Assembly as the “Ralph Fertig Memorial Bike Path,” was a joint effort between the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Caltrans and the Ventura County Transportation Commission.

Granite Construction was the project contractor and MNS Engineers, Inc. was the construction manager for the project. Funding was awarded by the California Transportation Commission with voter approved Proposition 1B funds.

The Rincon Bike Path was constructed along with Phase II of the 101 widening project and was completed in 2015.

Established more than twenty years ago, the CTF is now the leading charitable transportation organization in the state. With generous donations from individuals, corporations and organizations, CTF supports California’s transportation community with student scholarships, financial assistance for those injured on the job and to the families of transportation workers who died, career development and awards and recognition.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson accepted the award on behalf of SBCAG, VCTC and Caltrans.

“I am very proud to accept this award on behalf of the state and regional agencies who worked collaboratively to bring this project to completion on-time and on-budget,” she said. “Cyclists and pedestrians love the new bike path, and, I’m not shy to say, it’s the most beautiful bicycle route in the state. This new bike path is quickly becoming a favorite for residents and a jewel of the Central Coast.”

The new path provides a safe separated path of travel on the ocean side of Highway 101. The old bike route forced cyclists between parked cars and freeway travel lanes along the Rincon area of Highway 101.

The see-through railing was designed to preserve views of the ocean while protecting users from the freeway traffic. The separation of bicycles and pedestrians from the cars on the freeway improves safety for all users.

SBCAG’s Executive Director Jim Kemp also attended the awards ceremony.

“Pedestrians now have a safe, clean path from La Conchita to the beach and a separated pedestrian and bike path that connects Mussel Shoals to Rincon County Park,” he said. “We are all working together to continue widening the 101 freeway and at the same time complete other missing gaps on the California Coastal Trail in the South Coast to enhance this world class cycling experience for local residents and visitors.”

SBCAG is applying for state grant funding to extend the Rincon Bike Path from Rincon Beach County Park to Carpinteria Avenue.

— Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.