Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

California Transportation Foundation Names Rincon Bike Path Bicycle Pedestrian Project of the Year

The Rincon Bike Path provides a safe avenue for bicyclists and pedestrians while maintianing an ocean view for motorists. The path is the recipient of the California Transportation Foundation’s Bicycle Pedestrian Project of the Year.
The Rincon Bike Path provides a safe avenue for bicyclists and pedestrians while maintianing an ocean view for motorists. The path is the recipient of the California Transportation Foundation’s Bicycle Pedestrian Project of the Year. (SBCAG photo)
By Gregg Hart for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments | May 31, 2016 | 1:45 p.m.

The California Transportation Foundation (CTF) awarded the Ventura/Santa Barbara U.S. Route 101 high-occupancy vehicle and bike path construction effort the Bicycle Pedestrian Project of the Year at its annual awards luncheon in Sacramento May 25, 2016.

The project, dedicated by the State Assembly as the “Ralph Fertig Memorial Bike Path,” was a joint effort between the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Caltrans and the Ventura County Transportation Commission.

Granite Construction was the project contractor and MNS Engineers, Inc. was the construction manager for the project. Funding was awarded by the California Transportation Commission with voter approved Proposition 1B funds.

The Rincon Bike Path was constructed along with Phase II of the 101 widening project and was completed in 2015. 

Established more than twenty years ago, the CTF is now the leading charitable transportation organization in the state. With generous donations from individuals, corporations and organizations, CTF supports California’s transportation community with student scholarships, financial assistance for those injured on the job and to the families of transportation workers who died, career development and awards and recognition.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson accepted the award on behalf of SBCAG, VCTC and Caltrans.

“I am very proud to accept this award on behalf of the state and regional agencies who worked collaboratively to bring this project to completion on-time and on-budget,” she said. “Cyclists and pedestrians love the new bike path, and, I’m not shy to say, it’s the most beautiful bicycle route in the state. This new bike path is quickly becoming a favorite for residents and a jewel of the Central Coast.”

The new path provides a safe separated path of travel on the ocean side of Highway 101. The old bike route forced cyclists between parked cars and freeway travel lanes along the Rincon area of Highway 101.

The see-through railing was designed to preserve views of the ocean while protecting users from the freeway traffic. The separation of bicycles and pedestrians from the cars on the freeway improves safety for all users.

SBCAG’s Executive Director Jim Kemp also attended the awards ceremony.

“Pedestrians now have a safe, clean path from La Conchita to the beach and a separated pedestrian and bike path that connects Mussel Shoals to Rincon County Park,” he said. “We are all working together to continue widening the 101 freeway and at the same time complete other missing gaps on the California Coastal Trail in the South Coast to enhance this world class cycling experience for local residents and visitors.”

SBCAG is applying for state grant funding to extend the Rincon Bike Path from Rincon Beach County Park to Carpinteria Avenue.

Gregg Hart represents the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 