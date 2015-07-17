Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:05 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

California Wine Festival Raises a Glass to Santa Barbara’s Spanish Heritage

Old Spanish Nights event in the courtyard of the historic De La Guerra Adobe uncorks three days of festivities celebrating wines, food and music

The new owners of the California Wine Festival, from left, Sean Hecht, Chris Bellamy and Blaine Lando, enjoy the beginning of three days of festivities at Thursday night’s Old Spanish Nights event at the historic De La Guerra Adobe.
The new owners of the California Wine Festival, from left, Sean Hecht, Chris Bellamy and Blaine Lando, enjoy the beginning of three days of festivities at Thursday night’s Old Spanish Nights event at the historic De La Guerra Adobe. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | July 17, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The 2015 California Wine Festival kicked off its three-day immersion in Santa Barbara with a celebration of wines, food and music true to Santa Barbara’s Spanish roots at Thursday night’s Old Spanish Nights event.

The courtyard of the historic De La Guerra Adobe, site of the original Spanish Fiesta in downtown Santa Barbara, provided the perfect setting for an early evening of wine and food festivities.

Many wineries showcased their world-class wines to 350 attendees, along with a diverse array of appetizers from top local restaurants, caterers and delis.

Food purveyors included Cantwell’s Market & Deli (which offered a yummy salmon dish), Casa Blanca Restaurant, Coastal Specialty Products, Kerrygold Cheeses and Butters (all the way from Ireland) and Santa Barbara Tamales to Go.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and Surf Brewery complemented the wineries present, which included Ahnfeldt, Alma Rosa, Barlow, Beckmen, Caliza, Carol Shelton, Foley, Hunter DeHaven and Jamie Slone.

“This is an appropriate way to start off the festival with a nod to the Spanish heritage here," California Wine Festival Executive Director Emily Kaufmann told Noozhawk. "This event is expanding and we are expecting a record crowd of 350 guests. Attendees now come from around the world; in fact, some plan their vacations around this festival.”

Present at the opening night were the new owners of the festival, Chris Bellamy, Blaine Lando and Sean Hecht.

“We purchased the California Wine Festival from the previous owner of 11 years," Lando said. "It just worked out; he was ready to sell and we were ready to buy. He was a good friend as well.”

And it’s all not just fun. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as well as global charities.

This effort was all helped by sponsors Cox, Celebrity Cruises, the Santa Barbara Public Market, The Tate Group, Roadtrek, Santa Barbara Auto Group, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Icelandic Water, Noohawk and many others.

As the evening progressed, the courtyard crowd enjoyed colorful flamenco dancers, Latin music and vocals, and dancing.

The kickoff event will be followed by the Paso’s Cab Comeback Tasting & Seminar and the Sunset Rare and Reserve Tasting on Friday, and the larger Beachside Wine Festival at Chase Palm Park Plaza at East Beach on Saturday.

Click here for more information about the festival.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 