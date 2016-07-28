Calissa Dellabarca Wins Silver Ball at USTA 12s National Clay Court

Youth Sports

Calissa Dellabarca, a junior tennis player from Santa Barbara, reached the finals in doubles at the USTA Girls 12s National Clay Court Championships in Boca Raton, Fla.

Dellabarca and partner Bridget Stammel, of Dallas, earned the Silver Ball for their runner-up finish against Nikki Yanez (Sarasota, Fla.) and Maria Drobotova (Deerfield Beach, Fla.). The match scores were 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Dellabarca and Stammel upset the No. 2 seed Matilyn Wang (Scottsdale Ariz.) and Katja Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wa.) in the semifinals, 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-0

Dellabarca advanced to the quarterfinals in singles and lost 6-0, 6-3 to No. 2 Robin Montgomery of Washington DC. Montgomery reached the final and lost in three sets against Wiersholm.

