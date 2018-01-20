Calista Wendell Pitches SBCC Softball to 10-4 Win

Softball

SBCC hitters showed good patience at the plate, drawing 12 walks to go with eight hits in a 10-4 nonconference softball win at Cuesta on Saturday.

SBCC took a 4-1 lead in the third, but Cuesta cut to one run.

Coach Justine Bosio brought in Calista Wendell to pitch and she ended the Cougars' rally and finished the game, allowing just two hits while recording four strikeouts.

“I knew what my job was when I came into the game, and that was to not let them score," Wendell said. "I felt calm and focused, knowing my defense would have my back.”

The Vaqueros put up six runs to make the final score 10-4.

“We were tested at the plate today with our patience," Bosio said. "Twelve walks in a game is a big number. We are doing some great things on the base path by taking advantage of certain situations teams are giving us. It’s nice to come away with two wins on opening weekend. I'm glad we are able to come home to a full week of practice before we square away against Saddleback on Friday.”

The Vaqueros are 2-0 on the season and will be on the road for their next three contests. They will travel to Saddleback on Friday and then down to San Diego to play a doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 3.

