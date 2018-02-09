Calista Wendell Pitches SBCC to 4-0 Win over Orange Coast

Softball

Calista Wendell tossed a two-hit shutout on a cold, foggy Friday night at Pershing Park to help SBCC earn a split of its softball games. The Vaqueros blanked Orange Coast 4-0 after falling to El Camino 8-4.

Wendell, a sophomore from San Diego, had a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings. Kristen Ramillano broke up the no-no with a line single to left in the fifth. Wendell (2-1) struck out five and walked one (the opening batter). She faced just five over the minimum and set down 10 in a row in the second through fifth innings.

“The high energy in the dugout really helped and having my defense back me up was really nice,” said Wendell. “I knew I had a no-hitter going but I tried not to jinx it.

“I felt good out there. My curve and riseball were working well.”

The Vaqueros (4-3) scored three in the first inning after watching Orange Coast outlast El Camino 7-6 in an eight-inning marathon. Chloe Wells, Emily Bland and Madison Foster drew walks and Sloane Greeley’s RBI single chased starter Danielle Votendahl.

Left-hander Taylor Berry relieved and Janet Salas greeted her with a slicing two-run single down the right-field line. The Vaqueros made it 4-0 in the fourth when Jasmine Manson singled, stole second and scored on Foster’s two-out single.

Salas went 2-2 with two RBIs and a walk.

“Calista did a great job,” said Vaquero coach Justine Bosio. “It’s always nice when your sophomores can step up and show that sophomore leadership. She did a good job of hitting her spots tonight.”

Diamond Lewis sparked El Camino in the first game of the day at 11 a.m. She homered in her first at-bat and went 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs. The Warriors (5-3) took a 3-1 lead on a pair of unearned runs in the second, then erupted for five in the third to stretch the margin to 8-1.

Manson delivered a two-run double in the fourth. Foster, Greeley and Salas had two hits apiece. Salas went 4-4 with four RBIs in the two games.

Isabella Gregson pitched a complete-game, giving up eight runs but only two were earned. The Vaqueros committed six errors.

“It’s always tough when you make a couple of errors early,” said Bosio. “If you take away a few of those errors and we get a few more hits, we’re right in that game. I thought Bella pitched well enough to win.”

The Vaqueros travel to Chaffey for Saturday doubleheader at noon and 2 p.m.