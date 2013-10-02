Call for Artists for Santa Maria Library’s Shepard Hall Gallery

The Santa Maria Public Library Shepard Hall Gallery is pleased to announce the 2014 Gallery Exhibition Call for Artists.

The Santa Maria Public Library promotes the cultural wealth of the Central Coast area by presenting rotating exhibitions that feature the work of local artists from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The library’s goal is to provide exhibitions that include a variety of media, concepts and subject matter.

Work is juried by the library’s Art Advisory Committee and is selected for exhibition based on submitted images. Selected artists will exhibit their work for one-month periods between February and August 2014. Applications and the library’s Exhibit Policy will be available beginning Thursday at:

» The Main Library Circulation Desk counter and the Lobby Information Desk at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria

» The Orcutt Branch Library counter at 175 S. Broadway in Santa Maria

» By e-mailing at [email protected]

» Downloading by clicking here

The deadline to apply is 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Artists will be notified of the committee’s decision in January.

The Main Library’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to graphics technician Sara Voss at the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0951 x832.

— Sara Voss is a graphics technician for the Santa Maria Public Library.