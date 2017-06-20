Call Goes Out for Public Safety Dispatchers

Ventura Communications Center is hiring public safety dispatchers and will hold a recruitment session 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Family Medicine Residency and Specialty Care Center, 3291 Loma Vista Road, Bldg. 340.
The event will provide an overview of the job duties, benefits, exam guide and information on the upcoming test. The test will be held Aug. 19.
The communications manager, dispatch supervisors and a background investigator will provide information on the hiring process and what to expect. They also will answer questions.
For more information, contact [email protected] or call 477-4158.
— Jonathan Gutierrez for Santa Barbara CHP.