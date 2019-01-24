Call Is Out for Blood Donors as Winter Weather, Illness Impact Supply

As severe winter storms continue to traverse the country, and cold and flu season is in full swing, the one-two punch is hitting blood centers hard and drastically impacting community blood supplies. Severe weather can also lead to more accidents and an increased need for blood.

Currently, there’s a critical need for platelets and type O blood donations; however, all blood types are needed.

In emergency situations, when a patient’s blood type isn’t known, doctors reach for type O blood first until the patient can be stabilized. Platelets have a very short shelf life — only five days.

Locally, Vitalant Central Coast needs to collect 1,250 donations of all types per week to replenish the supply and meet the needs of area patients.

Vitalant strives to maintain a four-day supply of type O blood; currently, it is at less than half that amount for its nationwide supply.

Additionally, blood donations collected in late December and early January were down 47 percent compared to the first two weeks of December making it challenging to maintain an adequate blood supply.

Donors are encouraged to give blood in the coming days to immediately rebuild the community blood supply. To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors are always welcome.

“We typically see a drop in donations around this time of year because people are not only recovering from the holidays, many are also suffering from the flu and other illnesses,” said Susan Noone, regional director.

“Add bad weather to the mix and it makes it extremely difficult to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients who need it,” she said.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a critical time for new donors to step up and make blood donation a life-transforming habit.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

For more information about Vitalant, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

— Sergio Coppa for Vitalant.