Shoppers and Nonprofits Converge on Goleta’s Calle Real Center for 5th Annual Caring & Sharing Day

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

It was all fun and games at the Calle Real Center in Goleta on Saturday as more than 50 nonprofit organizations took part in the Fifth Annual Caring & Sharing Day. The sun shone brightly, the breeze blew and children shrieked with joy as they bounced away the afternoon in the four colorful bounce houses or rode round and round on the miniature John Deere tractors.

Parents, children, seniors and others strolled the center, getting to know the various nonprofit agencies and enjoying the free food samples provided by restaurants like The India Club, Paloma Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Cold Stone Creamery, Petrini’s, Sushi Teri and Papa John’s.

While they strolled they were entertained by the musical stylings of Sloane Reali; her musical student, Nicole Ferrel, on the ukulele; and our own wandering minstrel, Doug Giordani, who always shows up with his guitar in hand and voice ready to please.

Merchant partnerships with nonprofits help to provide donations. For example The Baroness Jewelers partner each year with the Rental Housing Mediation Program, donating jewelry for sale, and The Chocolate Gallery gives half of its sales for the day to Food from the Heart.

“It’s a nice way to give back,” one merchant said.

The kids also had a chance to get up close and personal with the first responders of Santa Barbara County, getting stickers and pencils and climbing in and around a sheriff’s cruiser, American Medical Response ambulance and a county fire truck, that is until a call came in and the fire truck and ambulance had to respond. They always are provided with a quick exit strategy for just such emergencies, and they assured me that no children went along for the ride — although I’m sure they would have loved it.

All in all, it was a wonderful way to spend a couple of hours on a spring Saturday, getting a chance to learn about the groups that care for us and help many of those in need while having a good time and sharing the experience with our neighbors.

Look forward to Caring & Sharing 6 at the Calle Real Center next spring.

— Glenn Avolio is vice president of the Calle Real Center Merchants Association.