Business

Calle Real Center’s Caring & Sharing Block Party Unites Families, Nonprofits and Businesses

Locals pack Goleta shopping mecca for third annual event featuring 54 nonprofit organizations and 51 merchants

By Frankie Victoria, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 1, 2014 | 9:37 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

There was a party at Calle Real and everyone was invited! From three bouncy houses to meet and greets with Snow White and Spider-Man, Saturday’s Caring and Sharing event in the Calle Real Center delivered a day full of fun for families.

The event was the third annual block party at the Calle Real Center and was sponsored by the Calle Real Center Merchant’s Association. The association’s other annual event is the annual Halloween Extravaganza.

“We always do a big Halloween event and were looking to do something in the spring,” said Glenn Avolio, the Calle Real Merchant’s Association representative. “So rather than doing something just for the center, why not do something that involved the community and nonprofits?”

Not only did the event allow families the opportunity to enjoy balloon animals, face paint and music from a wandering musician, but they were also able to to learn more about the nonprofit organizations that had set up tables in front of the the Calle Real Center storefronts and to shop around the many participating businesses.

With 54 nonprofit representatives and 51 merchants participating in this year’s event, there was plenty of shopping to be done and information to go around about the different issues that face the community.

“Some of (the nonprofits) you know and see every day, like United Way or the Boys & Girls Clubs,” Avolio said. “But some of them, you never really have the chance to (find out about), so this is a way to stop and talk and see what an organization is doing.”

Among the nonprofit groups were the ASAP Animal Rescue and Adoption, which brought along many puppies and kittens that need forever homes, and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, which quizzed kids on air quality knowledge and gave out plastic flying discs as prizes.

“It’s just great to see everybody out,” Avolio said.

Noozhawk contributing writer Frankie Victoria can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

