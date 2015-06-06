Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Caring & Sharing Celebration Transforms Calle Real Center into One Long Block Party

4th annual festival unites dozens of local nonprofit groups, family-friendly activities and a day full of fun

Jennifer Ono of Ice in Paradise shares a brochure with a visitor to the group’s booth at the Fourth Annual Caring & Sharing festival at the Calle Real Center in Goleta. Click to view larger
Jennifer Ono of Ice in Paradise shares a brochure with a visitor to the group’s booth at the Fourth Annual Caring & Sharing festival at the Calle Real Center in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 6, 2015 | 4:25 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Goleta’s Calle Real Center was transformed into a neighborhood block party Saturday for the Fourth Annual Caring & Sharing celebration.

The event, which featured lots of family-friendly fun, also served as a showcase for local nonprofit organizations.

Activities included music, four bounce houses, an obstacle course, costumed characters, and a chance for kids to meet first responders and check out emergency vehicles.

Food samples were provided by several restaurants.

Some 50 merchants took part in the event, along with dozens of nonprofit and community groups. Students from EF International volunteered to watch over the bounce houses and help with the event.

The event was sponsored by the Calle Real Merchants Association.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]awk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 