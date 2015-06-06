Caring & Sharing Celebration Transforms Calle Real Center into One Long Block Party

4th annual festival unites dozens of local nonprofit groups, family-friendly activities and a day full of fun

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Goleta’s Calle Real Center was transformed into a neighborhood block party Saturday for the Fourth Annual Caring & Sharing celebration.

The event, which featured lots of family-friendly fun, also served as a showcase for local nonprofit organizations.

Activities included music, four bounce houses, an obstacle course, costumed characters, and a chance for kids to meet first responders and check out emergency vehicles.

Food samples were provided by several restaurants.

Some 50 merchants took part in the event, along with dozens of nonprofit and community groups. Students from EF International volunteered to watch over the bounce houses and help with the event.

The event was sponsored by the Calle Real Merchants Association.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.