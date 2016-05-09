Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:08 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Calle Real Center Plans Fifth Annual Sharing & Caring Block Party, Nonprofit Showcase

A representative from Family Service Agency discusses nonprofit work with an attendee of the 2015 Caring & Sharing event. FSA was 1 of 63 nonprofits that participated in 2015. (Glenn Avolio / Calle Real Center Merchants Association photo)
By Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Center Merchants Association | May 9, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Caring & Sharing is back for its fifth annual event. The block party is scheduled to take over Calle Real Center from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2016, so make sure you are on the list to participate.

Although the 2015 event was the best yet, the fifth iteration is sure to provide some healthy competition with its festive and fun party atmosphere.

Each merchant in the Calle Real Center will pair up with a local nonprofit or charity and give that organization space in front of the merchant’s store to set up a table and show people what it is that makes them so valuable to the community.

At the same time, the block party is an opportunity for the stores and restaurants to get out in front as well and interact with the people going by.

There is no cost for the nonprofits to participate. Each year features virtually all the shops in the Calle Real Center along with a wide range of nonprofits, and each year attendance has increased as the reputation of this event has spread throughout the community. In 2015, a total of 63 nonprofits participated.

This year’s event will have several bounce castles, an obstacle course, a balloon guy who will make balloon animals for the kids, mini tractor rides, costumed characters including a Snow White and a Jedi, a county fire truck, AMR ambulance, Sheriff’s cruiser, a wandering musician, bands, dog rescue and adoption and various other forms of entertainment.

This event is free to the public and sponsored by the Calle Real Center Merchants Association, additional media sponsorships, corporate and merchant sponsorships are available.

Those who represent a nonprofit or who wish to volunteer may contact Glenn Avolio at [email protected] for more information about participation.

Glenn Avolio is the vice president of the Calle Real Center Merchants Association.

