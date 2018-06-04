Calle Real Center Welcomes a Host of Characters for Halloween Extravaganza

Once again, the Calle Real Center merchants hosted a safe and sane trick-or-treat Halloween Extravaganza for the community.

Children and adults alike turned out in everything from Groucho glasses and a cigar (he wasn’t even trying) to an ornate handsewn costume of Link from the Legend of Zelda, including a painstakingly constructed sword and shield. Many costumed adults accompanied the children store to store collecting candy and other goodies all afternoon.

But free candy wasn’t all that was offered. There were two face painters provided by Tea in Tiaras, a holiday train ride provided by AMS Entertainment, bounce houses from SB Jumps, a balloon guy and a spooky “Tunnel of Living Terrors” provided by the Pet House.

While many of the merchants did a great job decorating, nobody holds a candle to Julia and Ilene at Baroness Jewelers. Their extravagant Halloween display converts their storefront into a delightfully scary witch’s workshop, including a boiling cauldron of smoking witch's stew.

AMR ambulance and Santa Barbara County Fire were kind enough to participate, and the kids love climbing into the truck and peering into the ambulance.

They even got to see our first responders in action as a call came in midafternoon and the fire truck raced off to do its first responder magic. They returned about 30 minutes later and got right back into the Halloween fun.

It is estimated that there were well more than 1,000 parents and kids attending, and high praise was given to the Calle Real Center for continuing to host this family friendly, free and fun event.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.