Calle Real Shopping Center Brewing Up Frightfully Fun Halloween Extravaganza

Once again, the Calle Real Shopping Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview avenues, will present a safe and sane Halloween Extravaganza complete with an amazing Tunnel of Terror at the Pet House, a train ride, multiple face painters, a balloon guy twisting up fantastic balloon creations, and three exciting bounce houses!

Don’t forget to visit the Baroness Jewelers and see what the witches are brewing up. They always put on a fantastic display. Kids can check out the AMR ambulance, sheriff’s cruiser and the Santa Barbara County fire truck.

Last year, more than 1,000 children participated, collecting treats while showing off their costumes in and out of nearly every store in the center.

Bring the kids to the Calle Real Center for an exciting Halloween celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

Visit our 50 participating merchants for a wild trick-or-treat adventure Many merchants will be in costume and will have their stores outfitted in scary decorations. There will be lots of candy and give-a-ways for the kids. So much fun you’ll scream!

The event is sponsored by the Calle Real Merchants Association with media sponsorship assistance by Noozhawk, ParentClick.com, K-Lite 101.7 and Santa Barbara Sentinel.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.