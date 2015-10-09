Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Calle Real Shopping Center Prepares to Spook at Annual Halloween Extravaganza

Tea in Tiaras painted faces at last years Halloween Extravaganza.
By Glenn Avolio for the Calle Real Shopping Center | October 9, 2015 | 2:08 p.m.

The annual Halloween Extravaganza will take over the Calle Real Shopping Center once again. This safe and sane Halloween celebration is complete with a tunnel of terror at the Pet House, a holiday train ride, face painters, twisty balloon creations, three exciting bounce houses, an obstacle course, a photo booth and Macaroni Kids.  

Baroness Jewelers always has fun with boiling cauldrons and witches costumes, and kids love to climb on and explore the AMR ambulance, Sheriff’s cruiser and the Santa Barbara County fire truck.

Last year over 1,200 children participated, collecting treats from each merchant while showing off their costumes in and out of nearly every store in the center.

Bring the kids to the Calle Real Center Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, from 3–6 p.m., between Patterson and Fairview, for an exciting Halloween celebration. Visit our many participating merchants for another wild trick-or-treat adventure.  

Lots of merchants will be in costume and will have their stores outfitted in scary decorations. There will be plenty of candy and goodies for the kids. 

The so-fun-you'll-scream event is sponsored by The Calle Real Merchants with media sponsorship assistance by ​Noozhawk, ParentClick.com, K-lite 101.7, KFYZ Z94.5 and Santa Barbara Sentinel.

— Glenn Avolio owns The Frame-Up and represents the merchants of the Calle Real Shopping Center

