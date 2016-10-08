Calle Real Shopping Center Scaring Up Treats for Kids on Halloween

Little ghosts and goblins can show off their costumes and gather up goodies as they visit the 45 participating merchants.

The annual Halloween Extravaganza will take over Calle Real Shopping Center, from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview avenues.

This safe-and-sane Halloween celebration provides a venue complete with rides on mini-tractors, face-painters, twisty balloon creations, three bounce houses and an obstacle course.

Baroness Jewelers always has fun with boiling cauldrons and witches costumes. Kids can climb on and explore the AMR ambulance and the Santa Barbara County fire truck. Macaroni Kids will have a craft table set up.

Last year about 1,200 children participated, collecting treats from each merchant while showing off their costumes at nearly every store in the center.

Bring the kids for an exciting Halloween celebration and visit the 45 participating merchants for another trick-or-treat adventure. Many merchants will be in costume and will have their stores outfitted in scary decorations. There will be candy and goodies for the kids.

The event is sponsored by the Calle Real Merchants with media sponsorship assistance by Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, ParentClick.com, K-lite 101.7, KFZY Z94.5 and Santa Barbara Family & Life.

— Glenn Avolio for Calle Real Merchants.