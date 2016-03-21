Calle Real Sidewalk Phase 2 Begins Construction

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has awarded Community Development Block Grant Program Calle Real Sidewalk Phase 2 for $237,000 as part of its Americans with Disabilities Act safety compliant access to county facilities for the local residents.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 21, 2016, and should be completed in May 2016, contingent upon weather conditions.

J and T Engineering and Construction was awarded the contract and the county’s Public Works Department will inspect and administer the construction of this project.

The construction cost is $237,000 with 57 percent from the Community Development Block Grant and 43 percent from the Transportation Development Act sources.

These funds are being used to help upgrade existing facilities to current safety standards and ADA compliant standards.

This project will construct a 640 foot concrete sidewalk in the unincorporated County of Santa Barbara on the north side of Calle Real from Camino del Remedio to San Antonio Road.

This is the final section in an ADA accessible pedestrian path connection from the county campus all the way east to the City of Santa Barbara.

Construction will occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of delays, bike detours, reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites.

Public Works Department officials wish to thank local residents, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project.

For a schedule of the project, please visit the project website PWSB.net.

— Eric Pearson represents the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.