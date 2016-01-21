Calling All Builders and Creators — Laguna Blanca School Announces LEGO Build Session

Join Laguna Blanca School for an exciting morning of tinkering, building and bonding at Laguna’s LEGO FREE Build Session at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

This extra-special, interactive LEGO bash showcases the school’s LEGO robotics curriculum for students in Grades EK-4.

With technology moving so quickly, it's impossible to know what tomorrow may hold for today’s students, especially the youngest learners.

LEGO at Laguna underscores the school’s commitment to developing “21st Century Learners,” who are able to quickly adapt, problem-solve, collaborate and innovate in an ever-changing environment.

More than 15,000 LEGO blocks, pulleys, motors and other pieces will be part of the workshop.

Don’t miss this chance to build an amazing LEGO creation!

Reservations are required. To reserve a space, email [email protected] or call 805.695.8143.

— Lindsey Davis is the communications coordinator at Laguna Blanca School.