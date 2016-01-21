Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Calling All Builders and Creators — Laguna Blanca School Announces LEGO Build Session

By Lindsey Davis for Laguna Blanca School | January 21, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Join Laguna Blanca School for an exciting morning of tinkering, building and bonding at Laguna’s LEGO FREE Build Session at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

This extra-special, interactive LEGO bash showcases the school’s LEGO robotics curriculum for students in Grades EK-4.

With technology moving so quickly, it's impossible to know what tomorrow may hold for today’s students, especially the youngest learners.

LEGO at Laguna underscores the school’s commitment to developing “21st Century Learners,” who are able to quickly adapt, problem-solve, collaborate and innovate in an ever-changing environment.

More than 15,000 LEGO blocks, pulleys, motors and other pieces will be part of the workshop.

Don’t miss this chance to build an amazing LEGO creation! 

Reservations are required. To reserve a space, email [email protected] or call 805.695.8143.

Lindsey Davis is the communications coordinator at Laguna Blanca School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 