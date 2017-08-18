Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Library Booking Local Artists for 2018 Exhibits

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library | August 18, 2017 | 2:25 p.m.

Local artists have an opportunity for their work to be displayed in the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.

The library is calling for Central Coast artists to submit work samples and be considered as an exhibitor next year in the Grossman Gallery. The works will be on display within the 2018 calendar year.

In addition to the exhibits at the Grossman Gallery in the main library, 501 E. North Ave., a smaller continuation show will be on display the month following at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road.

To be considered for these opportunities, Central Coast artists must provide a representative body of work of at least six exhibit-ready pieces that will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement.

The evaluation will be performed by the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee at its meeting on Thurs., Sept. 7.

Those wanting to have their work considered should deliver the exhibit-ready (framed/finished) pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 3:15-3:45 p.m. Sep. 7, and pick them up after the committee meeting ends around 5 p.m.

The Art Advisory Committee will seek a balanced selection of media for exhibition. Each artist exhibition is expected to last one to two months from February through December 2018. One- and two-person shows are welcome.

Exhibits may include two-dimensional painting, photography, and mixed media, and must not protrude more than six inches from the wall when hung.

Artists must be at least 18 years old and from the Central Coast area. Possible exceptions to the age requirement would be at the Art Advisory Committee’s discretion.

For additional information, contact Sherrie Chavez, Art Advisory Committee chair, 757-1485, or Lee Edie, library administrative aide, 875-8787, or visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.

 

