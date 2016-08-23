Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Teenagers

CALM and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley Team Up to Promote Healthy Teen Relationships

By Denise Crosby for CALM | August 23, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) and Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley (BGCSMV) recently completed the pilot program in a collaborative effort to promote healthy relationships for teens in Santa Maria using a curriculum called DateSMART.

A group of teens from BGCSMV’s sites located at Evans Park and Guadalupe met twice weekly under the guidance of CALM and Boys and Girls Club’s staff.

Goals of DateSMART include providing teens with knowledge and skills for establishing a fun and safe relationship.

Through fun and easy-to-learn sessions, members learn how to achieve mutually supportive relationships free of violence and abuse.

The program also encourages youth to become community advocates for relationships that promote equality and respect while combating the attitudes and behaviors that lead to dating, sexual and domestic violence.

“Dating, sexual and domestic violence are things that happen in our community. When we inform our teenagers about these topics it is beneficial not only to the teens but to our community as a whole,” said Nestor Frausto, Health and Life Skills Program coordinator at Boys & and Girls Clubs.

BGCSMV works with teens and often sees the damage that dating violence causes to a child’s stability and future and hope that these sessions can increase the health and success of the youth they serve.

Forty percent of children seen at CALM are exposed to domestic violence in the home. CALM hopes that by targeting relationships in teens, the community will see a decrease in the children exposed to violence in the future.

“It is important for teens to understand what healthy relationships look like,” emphasized CALM therapist Sarah Taniyama, “so they can not only obtain them themselves but teach these lessons to their children to prevent domestic violence and the cycle of violence.”

— Denise Crosby is the public relations manager at CALM.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 