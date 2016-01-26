CALM Announces Success of 2015 Adopt-a-Family Program

This past holiday season, communities across Santa Barbara County — including businesses, organizations, school classes and families — demonstrated the true giving spirit of the holidays by donating hundreds of gifts and basic wish list items to struggling families through Child Abuse Listening & Mediation's annual Adopt-a-Family program.

During the 2015 holiday season, the program provided gifts, basic supplies and festive decorations for 256 families and over 200 individual children, totaling nearly 1,200 members throughout Santa Barbara County.

“While CALM’s Adopt-a-Family program is about helping ensure that children we serve receive a gift at the holidays, it also sends an important message to these parents and these children that they are valued members of our community and that there are people who care about them,” shared CALM CEO Alana Walczak. “This caring makes our clients better mothers and fathers and better sons and daughters. Thank you to all our participants for being true partners in strengthening our community.”

By connecting people to one another across the county, the Adopt-a-Family program not only brings holiday cheer to families in need but also strengthens protective factors for children and helps to prevent abuse.

On behalf of all the children and their parents who were given gifts through Adopt-a-Family this year, CALM would like to thank everyone that participated.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children, and it continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate to CALM, please contact Lori Goodman at 805.965.2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.