Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

CALM Announces Success of 2015 Adopt-a-Family Program

Students from Marymount School’s Kindergaten class participated in CALM’s Adopt-a-Family program. Click to view larger
Students from Marymount School’s Kindergaten class participated in CALM’s Adopt-a-Family program. (CALM photo)
By Jennifer Zacharias for CALM | January 26, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

This past holiday season, communities across Santa Barbara County — including businesses, organizations, school classes and families — demonstrated the true giving spirit of the holidays by donating hundreds of gifts and basic wish list items to struggling families through Child Abuse Listening & Mediation's annual Adopt-a-Family program.

During the 2015 holiday season, the program provided gifts, basic supplies and festive decorations for 256 families and over 200 individual children, totaling nearly 1,200 members throughout Santa Barbara County.

“While CALM’s Adopt-a-Family program is about helping ensure that children we serve receive a gift at the holidays, it also sends an important message to these parents and these children that they are valued members of our community and that there are people who care about them,” shared CALM CEO Alana Walczak. “This caring makes our clients better mothers and fathers and better sons and daughters. Thank you to all our participants for being true partners in strengthening our community.”

By connecting people to one another across the county, the Adopt-a-Family program not only brings holiday cheer to families in need but also strengthens protective factors for children and helps to prevent abuse.

On behalf of all the children and their parents who were given gifts through Adopt-a-Family this year, CALM would like to thank everyone that participated. 

The complete list of donors is available here.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children, and it continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information on how to get involved or to donate to CALM, please contact Lori Goodman at 805.965.2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.

Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 