CALM Antiques Show on Mother’s Day Weekend

By April Thede for Calm Antiques Show | April 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

On Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14, the CALM Antiques Decorative Arts & Vintage Show returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. All women will be admitted free on Mother's Day, May 14.

More than 80 dealers will bring an array of merchandise, including period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings, silver, glassware, china, jewelry, porcelain, rugs/rug restoration and tapestries, vintage clothing/accessories, and American folk art.

Also benefitting CALM, on Saturday, May 13, will be the Santa Barbara Gift Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the adjacent Warren Hall. This show will offer artwork, jewelry, clothing, accessories, handbags, giftware, cookware, gourmet food items, cosmetics and crafts.

Admission to the gift show is free.

Antiques show hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission at the door is $6/$5 with an ad, $5 for seniors. Free parking is provided by CALM.

Child Abuse Listening Mediation, a Santa Barbara nonprofit, specializes in prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. More than 1,000  individuals receive services from CALM each year.

For more information, contact April Thede, show manager, 898-9715, or visit www.calmantiqueshow.com.

—April Thede for Calm Antiques Show.

 
