CALM at Heart Raises Awareness and Funds for Prevention, Treatment of Child Abuse

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) hosted its fifth annual CALM at Heart event Nov. 10 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club to raise awareness and funds for child abuse prevention and treatment programs.

This year, more than 220 CALM supporters filled the ballroom to enjoy the delicious lunch and an engaging program. The program speakers included CALM home visitor Jose Moctezuma, who shared a story about a family he sees weekly to teach positive parenting skills. CALM CEO Alana Walczak got the crowd to their feet with an impassioned plea for compassion and leadership in support of the community’s most vulnerable. The program ended with local psychologist Jennifer Freed, who shared information about mindfulness and taught the crowd a technique to imbue calm and gratitude into their lives daily.

With record-breaking attendance, CALM also shattered fundraising records with more than $130,000 raised at the event.

The hardworking event committee was chaired by Stephanie Sokolove and supported by Sherri Ball, Pati Clark, Bobbi Didier, Lori Lander Goodman, Susan Henry, Debora Kahny, Adele Laufer, Ashlyn McCague, Erin Munsch, Fiona Stone and Sara Wilcox.

Funds raised at the event will support CALM’s efforts to prevent, assess and treat child abuse throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM is the only organization in Santa Barbara County solely focused on child abuse treatment and prevention and serves nearly 2,000 children and families each year. While children make up 25 percent of the community, they are 100 percent of the future.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

Click here for more information about all of CALM’s services, or call 805.965.2376.

— Denise Crosby represents CALM.