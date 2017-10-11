CALM at Heart Event Fosters Notion: Love Begins at Home

CALM hosts “CALM at Heart: Fostering Love”, November 2nd
CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is hosting their sixth annual CALM at Heart event: CALM at Heart: Fostering Love, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Coral Casino, Four Seasons Biltmore.
“CALM provided invaluable services to me and my family when we embarked on the adventure of foster care," said Tyler Speier, a foster parent.
"Our CALM therapist was so incredibly helpful, compassionate, caring, and empathetic. We learned so much about how to better care for our foster child, how to better care for ourselves, and how to be more effective foster parents, even when things were stressful and tough,” Speier said.
CALM at Heart is an inspiring, mission-driven event to raise funds to support CALM’s vital child abuse prevention and treatment programs at CALM. This year’s theme, Fostering Love, celebrates the work our families undertake at CALM to become healthier and happier together.
Guests of CALM at Heart will enjoy an afternoon with emcee Catherine Remak of K-LITE’s morning show and keynote speakers Dr. Laura Ciel and Bill Poett, all while enjoying lunch and panoramic ocean views.
Guests can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win six luxurious baskets. Those unable to attend the Nov. 2 event are encouraged to make a donation to CALM.
Tickets for CALM at Heart: Fostering Love are $125 per person. For information about CALM at Heart or about CALM's therapy programs and services, call 965-2376.
For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.
— Denise Crosby for CALM.