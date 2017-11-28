CALM at Heart Event Raises Record $130,000

“I’m here for you. I love you. You’re so brave and this is hard,” Tyler Speier said to some 250 CALM supporters, bringing many to tears with the story of his young foster daughter.

Speier and his wife Taylor welcomed an 18-month-old baby girl into their family and quickly discovered they needed additional support and resources. They found CALM.

CALM hosted its 6th annual CALM at Heart event Nov. 2 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club to raise awareness and funds for child abuse prevention and treatment programs.

CALM CEO Alana Walczak got the crowd to their feet with an plea for compassion and leadership in support of the community’s most vulnerable. The program ended with Dr. Laura Ciel and Pill Poett providing social intelligence life tips.

With record-breaking attendance, CALM also shattered previous fundraising records, bringing in with more than $130,000.

Funds raised will support CALM’s efforts to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

Stephanie Sokolove chaired the event committee, supported by Sherri Ball, Pati Clark, Bobbi Didier, Lori Lander Goodman, Jeannette Hahn, Susan Henry, Debora Kahny, Adele Laufer, Ashlyn McCague, Sydney Casler, Fiona Stone and Sara Wilcox.

Every day, CALM’s work echoes Speier’s words: “We’re here for you. We love you. You’re so brave and this is hard.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM is the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about CALM, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.