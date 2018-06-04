‘CALM at Heart’ Event to Showcase Programs’ Healing Through Music

To celebrate the power of healing through music, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is hosting its second CALM at Heart event at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

"CALM at Heart — Healing Through Music" will be a unique and mission-driven event to raise funds to support the important child abuse prevention and treatment programs at CALM, and in particular, showcase how music is used in trauma therapy.

The event will feature a live performance by The Figureheads, an exciting music-making experience, gourmet tasting stations, delicious libations and dancing under the stars.

As CALM therapists are experts in trauma in children, trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy is the primary evidenced-based modality. Both art and music often help CALM clients access parts of their brain that enable them to deal with trauma when they cannot with words. CALM therapists will use music as a way to help clients open up, access their feelings and then express themselves.

At the CALM at Heart event, Lily Nathan, a marriage and family therapist intern at CALM, will speak about how she uses music in trauma therapy with her young clients.

During the event, guests will enjoy an array for gourmet tasting stations, catered by Rincon Catering, under the CALM at Heart tent at the polo fields, while enjoying live music by Lily Nathan.

The program will feature a presentation about how music is used in therapy at CALM and its many successful client stories, followed by a dynamic and interactive performance by The Figureheads, who hail from Milwaukee, Wis., and who will be jamming their upbeat tunes. As part of their musical performance, The Figureheads will interact with guests to create an original song for and about CALM — on the spot! Guests will be welcome to add a bass line, drum beat, lyric or two, and by the end of the set, everyone at the event will have participated in creating a unique song, just for CALM.

District attorney Ben Ladinig, a member of the CALM Board of Trustees, will act as auctioneer for the live auction featuring three exciting music-themed items. To round up the program, CALM is debuting a “Text to Pledge” opportunity at CALM at Heart. Guests can send a message to 41444 with the word “CALM,” a dollar amount they wish to donate, their name and a message. Those who are unable to attend the CALM at Heart event on Nov. 16 are also encouraged to “Text to Pledge” and make a donation to CALM at their leisure.

Tickets for this event are $200 per person and are available by clicking here. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, and include Orchestra ($10,000), Band ($5,000), Quartet ($2,500) and Composer ($1,000) levels.

CALM would like to share their gratitude with those sponsors who have already generously committed: Band-level donors Deckers Outdoor Corp. and Montecito Bank & Trust; Quartet-level donors Arlene and Barrie Bergman, Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet and Raney LLP, FTI Services Inc., and Maryann and Dick Schall, along with many donors at the Composer level.

For more information about CALM at Heart — Healing Through Music, or about CALM’s Music Therapy program and services, call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.