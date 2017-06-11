CALM Auxiliary Introduces 2017-18 Board Officers

Connie Burns has been named the new president of the CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) Auxiliary. For five years, Burns has been active in the CALM Auxiliary, having served as by-laws chair and recording secretary.

Burns also has served as president of the Goleta Noontime Rotary Club and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

In addition to Burns, CALM Auxiliary has named the following board officers:

Roberta Collier, first vice president; Sharon Curry, second vice president; DiAnne Voorhees, treasurer; Vicki Ahlgren, assistant treasurer; Charmaine Rogers, recording secretary; Kathy Hughes, corresponding secretary; and Toni Schinnerer, parliamentarian.

The Auxiliary officers are key to CALM and its mission to prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County, according to CALM.

Ever since CALM’s founder, Claire Miles, began her work to prevent child abuse in Santa Barbara in 1969, the CALM Auxiliary has played an instrumental role in helping sustain CALM's legacy.

The auxiliary raises additional financial support and community awareness through projects and events, allowing the organization to grow and continue to serve the children and families that need it the most.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about CALM, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— D’Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary.