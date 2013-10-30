Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

CALM Auxiliary to Present Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate Event

By Jennifer Zacharias for CALM | October 30, 2013 | 7:46 a.m.

The CALM Auxiliary is proud to present its third annual Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event from 3 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

Santa Barbara community members are invited to enjoy an evening of fashion, sips and sweet bites to benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

More than 30 unique jewelry designers will be displaying and selling their beautiful creations, along with gently used and much adored pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary.

The event will also feature several chocolatiers, including the Chocolate Gallery, Jessica Foster Confections and Recipes Organic Bakery, who will offer samples of their most decadent chocolates. The Wine Hound, Southern Wine & Spirits and Brander Winery will be on hand to do a selective wine pouring with some of their favorite varietals.

Admission is free, and wine tasting is $10. Twenty percent of the jewelry and chocolate sales, and 100 percent of the worn and adored jewelry and wine tasting sales will go directly to CALM. Last year, the event raised $7,500 that went toward CALM's programs and services.

Try on and purchase beautiful creations from the following jewelers:

Bakelite Lady
Calla Gold Jewelry
Caroline Rutledge Design
Casa Viva
Catlin Blair Harvey Designs
Claudia A. Design
Encanyo
Guitar String Jewelry
Hammered Hoops
Helen Heising Design
Hester Van Diggelen
J. Cinzori Designs
Jewelry by Naomi
Jewelry by Rebecca
Kimberly Vyn Designs
MI Juleree
Mires & O'Leary Jewelry
Miss Behavin
Peri Gutierrez Design
Rosa's Custom Jewelry
SB Silver Fox
Six Sapphires
Spenderella
Sweet Cedar
Thomas Rhodes Jewelry
Three Bead Montra
Timely Jewels
Waxing Poetic
WG Designs

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.

