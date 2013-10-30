CALM Auxiliary to Present Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate Event

The CALM Auxiliary is proud to present its third annual Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event from 3 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.

Santa Barbara community members are invited to enjoy an evening of fashion, sips and sweet bites to benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

More than 30 unique jewelry designers will be displaying and selling their beautiful creations, along with gently used and much adored pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary.

The event will also feature several chocolatiers, including the Chocolate Gallery, Jessica Foster Confections and Recipes Organic Bakery, who will offer samples of their most decadent chocolates. The Wine Hound, Southern Wine & Spirits and Brander Winery will be on hand to do a selective wine pouring with some of their favorite varietals.

Admission is free, and wine tasting is $10. Twenty percent of the jewelry and chocolate sales, and 100 percent of the worn and adored jewelry and wine tasting sales will go directly to CALM. Last year, the event raised $7,500 that went toward CALM's programs and services.

Try on and purchase beautiful creations from the following jewelers:

Bakelite Lady

Calla Gold Jewelry

Caroline Rutledge Design

Casa Viva

Catlin Blair Harvey Designs

Claudia A. Design

Encanyo

Guitar String Jewelry

Hammered Hoops

Helen Heising Design

Hester Van Diggelen

J. Cinzori Designs

Jewelry by Naomi

Jewelry by Rebecca

Kimberly Vyn Designs

MI Juleree

Mires & O'Leary Jewelry

Miss Behavin

Peri Gutierrez Design

Rosa's Custom Jewelry

SB Silver Fox

Six Sapphires

Spenderella

Sweet Cedar

Thomas Rhodes Jewelry

Three Bead Montra

Timely Jewels

Waxing Poetic

WG Designs

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.