CALM Auxiliary to Prove All Good Things Come in Threes at ‘Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate’ Fundraiser

By Carrie Cooper for CALM Auxiliary | October 1, 2015 | 8:48 a.m.

What better way to treat yourself than with a perfect combination of wine, sweet treats, and shopping? 

The CALM Auxiliary will host their fifth-annual Wine, Jewelry, Chocolate event Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, from 2–6 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club.

The community is invited to enjoy the day and indulge in drinks, delicious treats and fabulous jewelry all to benefit CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

Twenty-five unique jewelry designers will showcase and sell their jewelry and treasures, along with gently used and much adored pieces donated by members of the CALM Auxiliary.

The event will also feature chocolate tastings by the Chocolate Gallery, Jessica Foster Confections and Robitailles, who will offer samples of their most decadent chocolates.

Guests can also look forward to wine tastings from Andrew Murray, Kalyra, Cielito Cellars, Sea Ranch and Royal Oaks.

Admission costs $15 and includes wine and chocolate tastings.

Twenty percent of the jewelry and chocolate sales, and one hundred percent of the CALM Auxiliary jewelry and wine tasting sales will go directly to the nonprofit organization.

For more information about this event, please contact Martha Rogers at [email protected] or Janice Ingrum at [email protected]

The following jewelers will be represented at the event: Beth Fergon Jewelry, Calla Gold Jewelry, Caroline Rutledge Designs, Cindy Bolin Jewelry, Encanto, Gravity Ranch Designs, H. Wehnau Jewelry, Helen Heising Designs, Kimberly Vyn Designs, Jacque Christine Designs, Lisa Duncan Carrillo Jewelry Designs, MAD Dreams Jewelry Designs, Rebecca Plum Jewelry, Mary Ann-tiques, Mi Juleree, Ocean Jewel Santa Barbara, Rosa's Custom Jewelry, Santa Barbara Jewelworks, Silver Fox Jewelry, Suzi Serbin Jewelry, Sweet Cedar and Waxing Poetic.

— Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing CALM Auxiliary.

 
