CALM Board of Trustees Elects Two New Members

By Rachael Jerse for CALM | July 8, 2014 | 8:21 a.m.

Judy Markline
CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees, Judy Markline and Cindy Most.

The new members will continue CALM’s legacy of preventing, treating and assessing child abuse throughout Santa Barbara County.

Markline joins CALM’S Board of Trustees after a 30-year career as an English instructor, department chair and academic dean at Allan Hancock College.

In the community, she was a founding member and chair of Santa Maria’s All America City Committee and a past trustee of the Santa Barbara Foundation. She is also a founding member, past co-chair and membership chair of the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.

Presently, she chairs the North County Leadership Council of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and is an active advocate. In addition to serving on CALM’s Board of Trustees, she is the chair of its North County Advisory Committee.

Most brings 20 years of nonprofit experience to CALM.

Her passion for helping others began at an early age, when she joined 4-H, raising guide dog puppies for the blind.

Originally from Napa Valley, Most attended Sonoma State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in organizational development. After graduation, she managed group homes for emotionally troubled teenagers.

Cindy Most
“CALM is a good fit for me because I have a long history of working with this population of youth,” Most said. “I am honored to be a part of such a giving organization.”

For the past seven years, Most has served as the membership services director at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.

