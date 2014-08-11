CALM Expands Services in North County, Forms Local Advisory Committee

In Santa Barbara County, 80 percent of child-abuse reports come from north of the Gaviota tunnel. In an effort to increase services in North County, CALM has established a North County Advisory Committee to cultivate greater awareness and support, and is proud to announce 10 members to the group.

Each member will play an important role in supporting CALM’s mission to prevent, treat, and access child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

CALM is pleased to welcome the following committee members: Soma Baldwin, Peggy Blough, Kim Davis, Shannon Elliott, Nadia Frakes, Mike Gibson, Judith Mackey, Judy Markline, Cindy Most, and Barbara Ramirez-Stickler.

Soma Baldwin is a respected attorney in private practice in Santa Maria and currently serves as a Trustee of Santa Barbara County Law Library. She is past president of the Northern Santa Barbara County Bar Association and the Santa Maria Natural History Museum. Having incorporated Santa Maria Valley Beautiful, Soma was secretary of the organization for many years. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Santa Maria Symphony Society, Santa Maria Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

A proud California native, Peggy Blough grew up in Santa Maria and graduated from Santa Maria High School and California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Peggy is actively involved in several local organizations including the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Santa Barbara County Domestic Violence Solutions, and the Santa Barbara Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, Peggy is Board President of the Santa Maria Valley YMCA. In addition to serving on CALM’s North County Advisory Committee, Peggy is an Executive Board member of Marian Regional Medical Center and a member of Marian Board Quality Member.

Kim Davis is the Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County. Recently, she was honored with the Woman of Excellence award in the category of Women of Spirit. In addition to working with CALM, Kim has served on the Santa Barbara County Blue Ribbon Commission on Children In Foster Care, the Child Abuse Prevention Council and the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Board.

An alumna of Leadership Santa Barbara County, Kim has also received specialized training in leadership and team building.

Shannon Elliot joins the North County Advisory Committee after relocating to Santa Maria in 2013. Previously, she spent more than 15 years in public service for the state of Utah. During that time, Shannon developed a holiday assistance program for state government employees.

She has also volunteered in various positions within her child’s elementary school with a primary interest in student reading programs.

Currently, serving as the Child Care Director for the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, Nadia Frakes joins CALM with an extensive background working with children. Her career at the YMCA began in 2010, where she worked as a site coordinator for the After School Education and Safety Program (ASES) and in the Youth Child’s Preschool.

Prior, Nadia was a substitute teacher in the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

Mike Gibson has been active in numerous Santa Maria non-profit organizations for more than 25 years. He recently was honored for his service activities at the Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Mike was Controller of Mid-State Bank & Trust for 15 years, until it was purchased by Rabobank in 2007. Currently, Mike is the Business Administrative at Andre, Morris & Buttery.

Judith Mackey joins CALM with a background in marriage and family therapy. Currently, she works at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court as a Family Court Mediator. Prior, she and her husband served as the clergy at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. During that time she was active in a number of community organizations and ministries, especially those involving HIV/AIDs and the LGBT community.

Judy Markline is proud to chair CALM’s North County Advisory Committee. In addition, she serves on CALM’s Board of Trustees and chairs the North County Leadership Council of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Judy joins CALM after a 30-year career as an English instructor, department chair and academic dean at Allan Hancock College.

In the community, Judy was a founding member and chair of Santa Maria’s All America City Committee and a past trustee of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF). Judy is also a founding member, past co-chair and membership chair of the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.

Cindy Most brings 20 years of nonprofit experience to CALM. Her passion for helping others began at an early age when she joined 4-H, raising guide dog puppies for the blind. Originally from Napa Valley, Cindy attended Sonoma State University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Organizational Development.

After graduation, she managed group homes for emotionally troubled teenagers. For the past 7 years, Cindy has served as the Membership Services Director at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.

Barbara Ramirez-Stickler is the founder and president of GRL Construction. She is actively involved in many organizations including the National Alliance of Women In Construction (NAWIC) of the Central Coast, Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Orcutt Post 534, and Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.

Professionally, Barbara has more than 22 years of project management experience and is highly knowledgeable in all aspects of the construction industry.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being. For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit www.calm4kids.org.