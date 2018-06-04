Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:09 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

More Than 270 Families Adopted During CALM’s Holiday Campaign

By Jennifer Zacharias for CALM | January 3, 2014 | 10:12 a.m.

CALM
Girl Scouts proudly present their wrapped gifts at CALM's Santa Barbara office. (CALM photo)

The gift of joy and excitement that Christmas brings was given to more than 270 families throughout Santa Barbara County, thanks to the countless generous families, businesses, schools, community groups and more through CALM’s annual Adopt-a-Family campaign.

CALM identifies clients it serves who are in need of extra support during the holidays, and match them with generous community members who are willing to donate gifts.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of our community,” said Ashlyn McCague, associate director of development and volunteer coordinator at CALM. “The excitement is palpable here at CALM, and many of us have been brought to tears several times by the reaction of our clients — disbelief, followed by excitement and pure joy. Our families are feeling the love of the community!”

In its fourth year, the Adopt-a-Family program successfully adopted the original 240 wish lists. More than 1,000 children and their parents were given gifts to enjoy this holiday season, and just more than $8,000 was donated by the generous community to support these families in need and let CALM do the shopping.

As CALM continues to expand its services to Santa Barbara’s North County, the Adopt-a-Family program grew from six North County donor groups last year to 70 groups adopting their community members this year throughout Lompoc, Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

On behalf of all the children and their parents who were given gifts through Adopt-a-Family this year, CALM would like to thank the following businesses that adopted families. CALM would also like to share their heartfelt gratitude to the outstanding number of individuals and families who warmed the hearts of many families in need by donating and giving holiday gifts.

» Allergan
» American Riviera Bank
» Banana Republic
» Barlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP
» Boy Scouts (2 dens)
» Cal Lutheran University Sociology Club
» The Children's House Montessori School
» Community West Bank
» Cor-Ray Painting
» Cottage Health System
» Crane Country Day School
» Daughters of the Kings Prayer Sisters at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
» Deckers Outdoor Corporation
» Dr. Michael and Susan Moat’s office
» Dr. Richard Wright’s office
» Fess Parker Doubletree Resort
» Fielding Graduate University
» Girl Scouts (2 troops)
» JZPR
» Kinyon Construction
» Magnolia Care Home
» Marian Medical Center (Same Day Care/Recovery Staff)
» Marian Medical Center Emergency Room
» Marymount of Santa Barbara
» Mission City Auto Leasing and Sales
» Mission Wealth Management
» New Life Painting
» Open Alternative School
» Orfalea Foundation
» PMSM Architects
» Revive Health
» Santa Barbara High School
» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
» Santa Barbara Rotaract
» Santa Barbara Sentinel
» Santa Maria Noontime Rotary Club
» Santa Maria Valley YMCA
» SBORTY at Congregation B'nai B'rith
» Snyder Law
» The Spine and Orthopedic Center
» Sunrisers Lions Club
» St. Peter's Episcopal Church
» Taylor Elementary School
» UC Education Abroad Program

For more information on how to donate to CALM, please call Ashlyn McCague at 805.965.2376, or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.

