CALM Named Gold Level Participant by GuideStar Exchange

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Gold Level Participant by the GuideStar Exchange, a program that encourages nonprofit transparency and allows organizations to supplement the public information that is available from the IRS, and to communicate directly with stakeholders.

The Gold Level is GuideStar’s highest level attainable, and is awarded to nonprofit organizations that demonstrate a commitment to transparency and accountability. This year, 2,106 nonprofits received Gold Level recognition, out of more than 1.8 million nonprofits in the United States.

“As a nonprofit organization that relies on the generosity of grants and private donations to continue our mission to end child abuse and family violence, we understand the importance of transparency to our constituents, and recognize the value in GuideStar’s program,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, CALM’s executive director. “We leverage GuideStar’s platform to share a wealth of up-to-date information with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s extensive audience of nonprofits, grant makers, individual donors and the media.”

The GuideStar Exchange is the only program of its kind, with more than 10 million annual visitors and partner sites include Facebook Causes, Network for Good and Change.org. Various donor-advised funds pull information from GuideStar, thereby expanding the reach of nonprofits to many more potential stakeholders.

“GuideStar is a critical tool that individuals and foundations refer to when researching nonprofits, providing important financial reporting and IRS compliance history,” said Michael Williams, CALM’s chief financial officer. “Only 2 percent of GuideStar’s 1.8 million participating nonprofit organizations have achieved ‘medal status,’ so CALM is very proud to be one of the very few nonprofits in Santa Barbara to have achieved the very highest ‘Gold Level’ status.”

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.