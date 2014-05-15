Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

CALM’s ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ Campaign Inspires Community to Raise Voices Against Child Abuse

By Jennifer Zacharias for CALM | May 15, 2014 | 8:08 a.m.

Stand up against child abuse and let your voice be heard for all the children with no voice. This powerful message is what CALM hoped to inspire last month through its annual “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign held each April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

All month long, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) worked toward raising awareness and critical funds for child abuse prevention and treatment. CALM invited the public to join them in a community-wide effort to raise a collective voice against child abuse and to pledge support to the “I Will Not Be Silent “ campaign.

CALM hosted several inspirational events to educate the community surrounding child abuse, including several free public events, its first ever “Ladies Get Loud for Calm” fundraiser and an  online silent auction. CALM also held an open house at its Santa Maria office, where they introduced dozens of people to CALM’s vital programs and services. CALM staff members shared their knowledge in treating maternal mood disorders and in positive parenting.

A community lecture was opened to the public in Santa Barbara, titled “Resiliency and Your Child’s Brain,” which delivered an important message about parenting to parents, families and community.

In addition to raising voices, CALM raised approximately $15,000 in unrestricted donations at its “Ladies Get Loud for Calm” fundraiser event at the Santa Maria County Club. CALM also held its annual online silent auction, which reached more than 100 bidders and raised a gross of more than $10,000. Every dollar from sponsorships, donations and the online auction goes directly to supporting CALM’s critical programs and services that prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

The community’s support made CALM’s “Ladies Get Loud for Calm” fundraiser and silent auction a brilliant success!

CALM would like to send its sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Santa Barbara County communities for the overwhelming support of the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign. Particular thanks to our sponsors and major donors:

ROAR

Anonymous
Patricia and Larry Durham
Thistle and Rose Foundation

HOWL

Anna and Petar Kokotovic

BELLOW

Stephen Blain and Paul Guido
Nancy and Tom Bollay
Deckers Outdoor Corporation
Mary and Rowland Hanson
Montecito Bank & Trust
Cecilia Rodriguez and Bob Stanley
Maryan and Richard Schall

CALL

Arlene and Barrie Bergman
Molly and Ben Diener
Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet and Raney, LLP
FTI Services, Inc.
Marilyn Magid

YELL

Aloha Spirit Santa Barbara
Anonymous
Margo and Jeff Barbakow
Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP
Bourke Wealth Management
Linda Olson Clough
Cottage Health System
Ginni and Chad Dreier
Bridget and Mark Foreman
Elisabeth and Greg Fowler
Lori and Rabbi Evan Goodman
HUB International Insurance Services, Inc.
Anna and Ben Ladinig
MarBorg Industries
Rosemary and Dan Moll
Mullen & Henzell LLP
Ray Olmstead
Sonja Cutner and Anthony Taormina
The Susanne and Gary Tobey Family Foundation
Anne and Stephen Yungling
Sheila and Jim Zimmerman

SHOUT

D’Arcy and Mark Cornwall
Nancyann and Robert Failing
Kristine M. Jacquin
Douglas Scalapino
Leah and Robert Temkin

A special thanks also goes out to all the individuals and companies, who donated their services and time to the “Ladies Get Loud” fundraiser:

Sponsors

Scream and Shout
Marian Regional Medical Center
Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast
Stomp and Yell
Peggy and Dan Blough
Brannon Inc dba Smith Electric
GLR Construction, Inc.
Jenny Kearns
Anna and Petar Kokotovic
Magnolia (Senior Living Resources)
Judy and Charlie Markline
Rotary Club of Santa Maria
Santa Maria Valley Y
Toyota Scion of Santa Maria/Honda of Santa Maria

Wine Donations

Anonymous
Rooney’s Irish Pub

A/V Equipment

Sabrina Arcos
MLD Productions
Jay Turner

Floral Arrangements

Pat Chandler
Stacia Paulsey

Event Committee

Peggy Blough
Mary Duncan
Nadia Frakes
Sandra Fuhring
Mike Gibson
Lori Goodman
Judy Markline
Cindy Most
Elise Quick

Event Site

Santa Maria Country Club

Waiters

Mike Bouquet
Clay Bradfield
Jim Bray
Mike Buhring
Lee Carrol
Jeff Cotter
Mike Gibson
Mark Jackson
Dan Orr
Frank Ortiz
Tim Seifert
Eddie Stanfield
James Thomas
Salvador Vargas
Kevin Walthers
Rich Watson

A final thank you goes out to CALM’s “I Will Not Be Silent!” chairwoman D’Arcy Cornwall. Because so many of you were not silent, the community’s children and families can enjoy living in a community of responsibility.

There are many ways to get involved with CALM — come in for a visit at either the Santa Barbara or Santa Maria offices, donate to CALM’s efforts, and Raise Your Voice against child abuse. Unfortunately, child abuse does happen every day, in many forms — violence, sexual, neglect — and it continues to go unreported. CALM will continue to fight against child abuse for as long as it takes. Pledge your support today and join CALM’s I Will Not Be Silent campaign.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.

