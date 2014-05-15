CALM’s ‘I Will Not Be Silent’ Campaign Inspires Community to Raise Voices Against Child Abuse

Stand up against child abuse and let your voice be heard for all the children with no voice. This powerful message is what CALM hoped to inspire last month through its annual “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign held each April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

All month long, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) worked toward raising awareness and critical funds for child abuse prevention and treatment. CALM invited the public to join them in a community-wide effort to raise a collective voice against child abuse and to pledge support to the “I Will Not Be Silent “ campaign.

CALM hosted several inspirational events to educate the community surrounding child abuse, including several free public events, its first ever “Ladies Get Loud for Calm” fundraiser and an online silent auction. CALM also held an open house at its Santa Maria office, where they introduced dozens of people to CALM’s vital programs and services. CALM staff members shared their knowledge in treating maternal mood disorders and in positive parenting.

A community lecture was opened to the public in Santa Barbara, titled “Resiliency and Your Child’s Brain,” which delivered an important message about parenting to parents, families and community.

In addition to raising voices, CALM raised approximately $15,000 in unrestricted donations at its “Ladies Get Loud for Calm” fundraiser event at the Santa Maria County Club. CALM also held its annual online silent auction, which reached more than 100 bidders and raised a gross of more than $10,000. Every dollar from sponsorships, donations and the online auction goes directly to supporting CALM’s critical programs and services that prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

The community’s support made CALM’s “Ladies Get Loud for Calm” fundraiser and silent auction a brilliant success!

CALM would like to send its sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Santa Barbara County communities for the overwhelming support of the “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign. Particular thanks to our sponsors and major donors:

A final thank you goes out to CALM’s “I Will Not Be Silent!” chairwoman D’Arcy Cornwall. Because so many of you were not silent, the community’s children and families can enjoy living in a community of responsibility.

There are many ways to get involved with CALM — come in for a visit at either the Santa Barbara or Santa Maria offices, donate to CALM’s efforts, and Raise Your Voice against child abuse. Unfortunately, child abuse does happen every day, in many forms — violence, sexual, neglect — and it continues to go unreported. CALM will continue to fight against child abuse for as long as it takes. Pledge your support today and join CALM’s I Will Not Be Silent campaign.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.