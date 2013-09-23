CALM in Running to Be Beneficiary of 2014 Santa Barbara Triathlon

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to have been chosen as one of six local nonprofits in the running to be the beneficiary of the 2014 Santa Barbara Triathlon.

As the presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, Montecito Bank & Trust has invited the community to help select a nonprofit beneficiary, and that lucky winning nonprofit will be the recipient of all the donations raised by the athletes and public, a goal set at $50,000.

“Just last week, I interviewed a 7-year-old girl who had been molested by her uncle. We later discovered that he had also molested her 3-year-old sister. These little girls need CALM,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, CALM’s executive director. “With this funding, we can help these two girls and many more heal from the trauma of abuse. We urge everyone to vote, and we hope you’ll vote for CALM. Your voice makes a difference. Join CALM as we work to create a world where adults speak up and child abuse no longer exists.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. For 40 years now, CALM has led the way in building awareness, providing education and inspiring hope to everyone involved in the effort to prevent child abuse and neglect in Santa Barbara County. Its many programs, prevention initiatives and events help spread the word in Santa Barbara, creating awareness that prevention is possible. CALM’s treatment services help provide happier, healthier lives for those suffering from the devastation of child abuse.

CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.