CALM Introduces New North County Leadership

CALM has announced the selections of Margie Hunt, Yvonne Nelson and Sandra Fuhring to fill three key leadership positions.

Hunt will serve as regional manager of Santa Maria, Nelson as regional manager of Lompoc, and Fuhring as North County’s development manager.

Fuhring will be the lead strategist in North County for fund development, overseeing donor cultivation and stewardship, grants, and special events.

Hunt and Nelson will oversee clinic operations in Santa Maria and Lompoc, ensuring quality services are provided to meet the needs of the communities while maintaining contract compliance and financial oversight.

“CALM recognizes the vast needs in North County and is committed to expanding its reach in support of hundreds more children and families,” said Alana Walczak, CEO at CALM.

“We are excited to have such committed, knowledgeable and experienced leaders who can bring this vision into reality,” she said.

Hunt, born and raised in the Bay Area, first moved to the Santa Barbara area in 1991 to attend UCSB. She earned a B.A. in communication and an M.S. in counseling psychology from Cal State Northridge.

Hunt began her career in counseling in 1993 working at a youth shelter, eventually becoming the program manager there. She was licensed as a marriage and family therapist in 2001.

Since then, Hunt has had varied experience, mostly with youth and families with trauma, including working with single pregnant women and their children; coordinating and supervising high school-based counseling and career services for at-risk youth; and providing counseling and supervision at a female group home.

She was program manager and clinical supervisor for a countywide Transition Age Youth Program in the Santa Barbara County Children’s Mental Health clinics.

Hunt joined CALM in 2014 as a program manager and clinical supervisor overseeing the Child Trauma Treatment programs.

With 12 years of management and clinical supervisory experience in the nonprofit behavioral health sector, she said she looks forward to leading the staff and programs at CALM Santa Maria.

Nelson has some 25 years of experience working with marginalized populations that have been impacted by trauma.

Before coming to CALM, she developed and ran a therapeutic community for women with chronic mental health issues; facilitated groups for youth in the juvenile justice and foster care systems; and participated in community organizing within the Latino community.

Nelson has some 15 years of management experience as a program director providing services to the homeless population of Berkeley; client services director working with pregnant teens in Lompoc; and director of operations at a local charter school.

Since coming to CALM, she has delivered trauma–informed education and assessment for school staff and students, provided clinical services and education to children and families who have experienced maltreatment, and participated in Santa Barbara County’s Sexual Assault Response Team as a bi-lingual forensic interviewer.

Fuhring, a Santa Maria native, received her B.A. in psychology at UCSB, followed by a masters in psychology from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Before joining CALM she worked in a variety of mental health settings including school-based therapy and addiction counseling.

Fuhring joined CALM in 2012 as a therapist in the Great Beginnings program, working with children ages 5 and younger and their families.

Fuhring became passionate about increasing CALM’s reach in the North County and transitioned into a development associate role in 2013.

Now, with nearly six years of development experience at CALM, Fuhring has taken on increasing responsibilities and roles within the development department and will be managing CALM’s development activities in North County.

For more information about CALM’s services, call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Sandra Fuhring for CALM.

