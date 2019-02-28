Pixel Tracker

CALM Names Four New Board Members

By Denise Crosby for CALM | February 28, 2019 | 2:02 p.m.

Andrew Fitzgerald, Juan Guerra, Daalia Reynolds and Roberto Rodriguez have been named to the CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) Board of Trustees. They will be instrumental to CALM and its mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

Fitzgerald began his career as an investment banker in New York and Chicago and now works for BankNote Capital Corporation, where he manages a network of family-owned community banks across five states. He completed his undergraduate and graduate education at Northwestern University.

Fitzgerald and his wife Carolyn live in Montecito with their son and daughter.

Guerra is vice president of global total rewards and technology at Deckers Outdoor Corporation. In addition to his work with CALM, he has volunteered with Junior Achievement U.S.A. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Born and raised in Colombia, Guerra immigrated to the U.S. on a swimming scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. He continued on to receive an MBA at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a master’s in human resources from Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla.

Guerra and his wife Sara live in Ventura with their young son.

Reynolds began her legal career in London as an associate in the U.S. capital markets group of an international law firm. After returning to California, she held positions with several local Santa Barbara law firms and Citrix (now LogMeIn). She is currently senior legal counsel at Deckers Outdoor Corporation.

Reynolds earned her undergraduate degree in political science and religious studies from UCSB and her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. In addition to serving on CALM’s board, Reynolds served as a board member for the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation.

Reynolds has two young boys.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Guadalupe. After high school, he joined the Navy. For Rodriguez, serving the country remains one of the proudest moments of his life. After completing his service with the Navy, he attended the EMS Academy at Allan Hancock College.

While attending the EMS Academy he found a part-time job as a custodian at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley. Rodriguez knew he had found his calling. He left his custodian position and began working with youth in the Guadalupe area. He is now COO of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley.

Rodriguez is always looking for ways to give back to the community and recently joined the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Valley Breakfast. He and his wife Marissavel have three boys.

For more about all of CALM’s services, call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.

 

