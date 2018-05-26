CALM Names New CFO and Director of Development

CALM has announced the selections of Jeff Kmen and Ashlyn McCague as their new chief financial officer and director of development, respectively.

Kmen will oversee CALM’s fiscal operations including financial planning and reporting, information technology systems, and facilities management. McCague will serve as the lead strategist for fund development, creating and implementing the agency fund development plan.

McCague will also oversee donor cultivation and stewardship, grants and special events.

“I am so pleased to welcome Jeff Kmen to our team,” said Alana Walczak, CEO at CALM. “Jeff brings tremendous expertise to our finance team and will be actively involved in ensuring the sustainability and continued growth of CALM’s county-wide operations.

“We are also delighted to promote Ashlyn McCague into the position of director of development. Ashlyn has been instrumental in CALM’s success, and we are excited to see her assume this expanded role.

“We look forward to both being a part of the impactful work we are doing across the county.”

Kmen, who recently moved to Santa Barbara, has some 20 years of financial experience as a controller, director of finance, and senior accountant in both for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

While working in the for-profit sector, Kmen served as the finance director for Shamir Insight, Inc., an eyeglass lens manufacturer. He directed accounting and finance operations for North America, with the company’s corporate headquarters in Israel.

He also served for five years as the director of finance for Great Call, Inc., a privately held company with 400 employees in San Diego that produced the Jitterbug cell phone and medical devices.

Kmen has worked as the senior accountant for the San Diego Foundation, a community foundation and sister-organization to the Santa Barbara Foundation. He earned his BA in business/management from Hartwick College in New York.

McCague, a Santa Barbara native, is a graduate of Cate Schoo. She earned a BA in history from New York University before returning to Santa Barbara for her masters of education from UCSB.

Before working at CALM, she taught second and third grades at Open Alternative School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. McCague joined CALM in 2010 as a development associate.

Now a nonprofit professional with nearly eight years of development experience at CALM, McCague has taken on increasing responsibilities and roles within the development department, including associate development director, grants manager, and most recently, annual fund director.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM is the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing childhood trauma, healing children and families, and building resilient communities.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.