CALM Names New Leader to Carry On Legacy

After nearly 20 years of service to CALM (Child Abuse Listening and Mediation), Dr. Anna Kokotovic announced that she will retire as executive director in June.

Although CALM will say goodbye to a brilliant leader who has made a powerful impact on the prevention and treatment of child abuse, Kokotovic’s legacy will serve as a guiding light and inspiration to continue CALM’s mission in Santa Barbara County.

Kokotovic announced in September her decision to retire. Since then, the CALM Board of Trustees has managed a comprehensive search to select a new executive director to continue to lead CALM in its mission to prevent, assess and treat child abuse in Santa Barbara County. The board is honored to announce that they have selected Cecilia Rodriguez, MFT, as CALM’s new executive director, effective July 1.

“My career with CALM has been a joy and privilege,” Kokotovic said. “I have worked with extraordinary staff and enjoyed strong community support. I am confident that CALM will continue to reach the most vulnerable individuals and help give them the help they need to support their children and families.”

Rodriguez has worked at CALM for more than 22 years, serving alongside Kokotovic as one of CALM’s most capable and dedicated leaders. She has served as CALM’s associate director for the past four years. Rodriguez is a licensed marriage and family therapist and has held positions in prevention, assessment and treatment of child abuse.

“I am honored to be CALM’s new executive director,” Rodriguez said. “My 22-year tenure at CALM reflects my commitment to the children and families CALM serves. I hope to build upon the great legacy Anna has helped to create for CALM, and continue to be the leading force behind child abuse prevention in Santa Barbara County."

Rodriguez began her career with CALM as its child abuse prevention educator in 1984. Rodriguez later developed many of CALM’s critical treatment and prevention programs, including the intensive in-home program, the SPIRIT program and the HOPE program, all of which have become models of care throughout Santa Barbara County. She also has served as one of CALM’s forensic interview specialists for more than 10 years.

Rodriguez is highly respected among CALM staff, is a beloved member of the Santa Barbara community and has always been connected to the children and families CALM serves. She has been instrumental in the growth of the organization’s critical programs and services, and has helped build CALM into the successful and well-respected agency it is today.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about CALM’s services, click here or call 805-965-2376.

Jennifer Guess owns Jennifer Guess Public Relations.