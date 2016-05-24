CALM Names Veronca Uribe North County’s 2016 Staff Member of the Year

North County family service providers at CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) have elected marriage and family therapist trainee Veronica Uribe as their first annual staff member of the year.

Uribe works at CALM’s Santa Maria office in the Front Porch Program, serving families who have been referred to CALM by Child Welfare Services due to being at risk of entering the child welfare system.

The Front Porch Program engages families who have been reported to child welfare, but do not meet the criteria for an open case. These families are struggling and need support.

CALM provides linkage to community resources and services to decrease the risk of child abuse and neglect.

Uribe has been instrumental in the success of CALM’s Front Porch Program since joining the staff in 2013. As one of the first staff to take on the duties of the program, she has played a significant role in the program’s achievement of decreasing the number of families who enter the Child Welfare System after referral from over 25 percent to 3 percent.

Uribe is described by her colleagues as someone who “goes above and beyond for her clients and coworkers” and who “brings hope, light and encouragement to everyone she meets.”

She sees some of CALM’s toughest cases and carries one of the largest caseloads on staff, yet still manages to provide support to those with whom she works.

Uribe’s award was presented to her by CALM’s North County Advisory Committee at their recent event, Ladies Get Loud for CALM, an annual ladies night out fundraiser at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Inspired by the rigorous efforts of CALM’s Santa Maria staff to end child abuse, CALM’s North County Advisory Committee created this annual award to honor employees who do emotionally demanding work.

They also wanted to inspire the women at the event to appreciate the impact CALM staff have on the children and families of Santa Maria.

“CALM is doing important work in our community to end child abuse,” said Mike Gibson of CALM’s North County Advisory Committee. “When you have 80 percent of child abuse cases coming from North County, we need to do something about that. Veronica and the rest of the CALM staff are changing the lives of these children and families.”

— Sandra Fuhring represents CALM.