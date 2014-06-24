CALM Receives $25,000 Donation from Festivals 4 a Cause

Last year, more than 4,500 children were referred to child welfare services for alleged abuse. CALM seeks to provide support for these innocent victims with the help and support from other local organizations such as Festivals 4 a Cause, which provided a $25,000 donation through its annual event Brews at the Beach.

On Thursday, June 19, the board of Festivals 4 a Cause presented CALM with the significant donation for the funds raised at the second annual Brews at the Beach held at Chase Palm Park on April 12.

Festivals 4 a Cause President Will Powers presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to CALM Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez and Board President Nancy Bollay at the CALM office in Santa Barbara. The majority of the funds raised will help provide therapy for children who have experienced sexual or physical abuse.

“We are extremely grateful for the community’s generosity and support,” Rodriguez said. “Thanks to this incredible organization, we can extend CALM’s treatment services to help provide happier, healthier lives for those suffering from the devastation of child abuse.”

CALM’s work with victims of sexual or physical abuse is strength-based, and empowers children and their families to heal and grow. CALM’s therapy rooms create a safe place for children to share their feelings, learn they are not alone, and that what took place is not their fault. CALM’s partnership with Festivals 4 a Cause will support the delivery of treatment services to make it possible for CALM to better serve children suffering from sexual or physical abuse.

“Festival’s 4 a Cause was thrilled to partner with CALM, the beneficiary of our 2014 event,” said Will Powers, president of Festivals 4 a Cause. “This grant couldn’t have happened without all of the brewers, volunteers, board members and local vendors that helped stage this beautiful event. Our board of directors also put in countless hours and we have not been disappointed by the rewarding partnership we have had with CALM.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.