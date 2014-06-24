Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:04 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

CALM Receives $25,000 Donation from Festivals 4 a Cause

By Rachael Jerse for CALM | June 24, 2014 | 1:30 p.m.

Last year, more than 4,500 children were referred to child welfare services for alleged abuse. CALM seeks to provide support for these innocent victims with the help and support from other local organizations such as Festivals 4 a Cause, which provided a $25,000 donation through its annual event Brews at the Beach.

On Thursday, June 19, the board of Festivals 4 a Cause presented CALM with the significant donation for the funds raised at the second annual Brews at the Beach held at Chase Palm Park on April 12.

Festivals 4 a Cause President Will Powers presented a check in the amount of $25,000 to CALM Executive Director Cecilia Rodriguez and Board President Nancy Bollay at the CALM office in Santa Barbara. The majority of the funds raised will help provide therapy for children who have experienced sexual or physical abuse.

“We are extremely grateful for the community’s generosity and support,” Rodriguez said. “Thanks to this incredible organization, we can extend CALM’s treatment services to help provide happier, healthier lives for those suffering from the devastation of child abuse.”

CALM’s work with victims of sexual or physical abuse is strength-based, and empowers children and their families to heal and grow. CALM’s therapy rooms create a safe place for children to share their feelings, learn they are not alone, and that what took place is not their fault. CALM’s partnership with Festivals 4 a Cause will support the delivery of treatment services to make it possible for CALM to better serve children suffering from sexual or physical abuse.

“Festival’s 4 a Cause was thrilled to partner with CALM, the beneficiary of our 2014 event,” said Will Powers, president of Festivals 4 a Cause. “This grant couldn’t have happened without all of the brewers, volunteers, board members and local vendors that helped stage this beautiful event. Our board of directors also put in countless hours and we have not been disappointed by the rewarding partnership we have had with CALM.”

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 