CALM, Santa Maria Valley YMCA in Fitness Throwdown

CALM’s Santa Maria office and Santa Maria Valley YMCA promote healthy lifestyles through their 2017 Wellness Challenge

While people worldwide made New Year’s resolutions, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) and Santa Maria Valley YMCA (SMV YMCA) staff made a resolution of their own — to practice wellness.

In January, the two nonprofits began a wellness challenge that promotes healthy lifestyle habits such as regular exercise, drinking eight glasses of water per day, and getting seven or more hours of sleep per night.

The agencies have challenged each other and will compete for points to boost motivation.

The challenge will run for 12 weeks and at the end of the challenge, the two groups will tally and average their points to determine a winner. Individual participants also will receive awards based on total points.

“We know that because of the stress that comes along with working in a nonprofit there is a high potential for burnout, and the best way to counteract stress is through self-care and wellness," said Sarah Valverde, a licensed CALM therapist.

"We’ve done challenges within CALM before, but we want to be role models to our clients, the community and to other nonprofits like us, modeling how wellness can have a positive impact on our lives, families and jobs," Valverde said.

"That’s why we invited the YMCA to join us for this challenge. It’s also just fun and motivating to challenge another team,” she said.

Shannon Seifert, CEO at SMV YMCA, said, “There is enormous energy when nonprofits unite in fun and collective community service. CALM is already a part of our Y network and we’re delighted to have an opportunity not just to work with this excellent team, but to play with them as well.

"The Y’s focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility impacts all of the lives we touch. The possibilities are endless,” she said.

Through this challenge, both agencies hope to create a stronger partnership and collaboration in service of the community. They also hope to motivate clients and community members to seek their own wellness.

Readers can follow along with weekly challenges and wellness tips on CALM and SMV YMCA Facebook pages.

— Sandra Fuhring for CALM.

