Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:27 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

CALM, Santa Maria Valley YMCA in Fitness Throwdown

Friendly challenge promotes healthy living habits

YMCA staff members get pumped up for wellness challenge.
YMCA staff members get pumped up for wellness challenge. (Santa Maria Valley YMCA)
By Sandra Fuhring for CALM | February 14, 2017 | 3:50 p.m.

CALM’s Santa Maria office and Santa Maria Valley YMCA promote healthy lifestyles through their 2017 Wellness Challenge

While people worldwide made New Year’s resolutions, Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) and Santa Maria Valley YMCA (SMV YMCA) staff made a resolution of their own — to practice wellness.

In January, the two nonprofits began a wellness challenge that promotes healthy lifestyle habits such as regular exercise, drinking eight glasses of water per day, and getting seven or more hours of sleep per night.

The agencies have challenged each other and will compete for points to boost motivation.

The challenge will run for 12 weeks and at the end of the challenge, the two groups will tally and average their points to determine a winner. Individual participants also will receive awards based on total points.

“We know that because of the stress that comes along with working in a nonprofit there is a high potential for burnout, and the best way to counteract stress is through self-care and wellness," said Sarah Valverde, a licensed CALM therapist.

"We’ve done challenges within CALM before, but we want to be role models to our clients, the community and to other nonprofits like us, modeling how wellness can have a positive impact on our lives, families and jobs," Valverde said.

"That’s why we invited the YMCA to join us for this challenge. It’s also just fun and motivating to challenge another team,” she said.

Shannon Seifert, CEO at SMV YMCA, said, “There is enormous energy when nonprofits unite in fun and collective community service. CALM is already a part of our Y network and we’re delighted to have an opportunity not just to work with this excellent team, but to play with them as well.

"The Y’s focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility impacts all of the lives we touch. The possibilities are endless,” she said.

Through this challenge, both agencies hope to create a stronger partnership and collaboration in service of the community. They also hope to motivate clients and community members to seek their own wellness.

Readers can follow along with weekly challenges and wellness tips on CALM and SMV YMCA Facebook pages.

— Sandra Fuhring for CALM.
 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 