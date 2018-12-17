Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 17 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

CALM, Santa Maria Valley YMCA Partner to Help Preschool Kids

By Sandra Fuhring for CALM | December 17, 2018 | 10:49 a.m.
CALM therapist, Sarah Valverde, speaks to parents at preschool open house night.
CALM therapist, Sarah Valverde, speaks to parents at preschool open house night. (Courtesy photo)

With the goals of giving children the best start in life and building a more resilient community, CALM and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA have partnered, with financial support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, to offer Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation at the YMCA’s preschool.

At the YMCA, professional and caring teachers work to create a nurturing learning environment where all participants can thrive.

Through a NAEYC Accredited and Outdoor Classroom Demonstration Site program, the school focuses on preparing children for kindergarten by targeting the key skills needed for early educational success, as well as building strong social skills.

Toward that effort and CALM’s focus on building resilient communities, the YMCA and CALM recognized the benefit that Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation (ECMHC) would add to the program.

By putting a CALM mental health consultant at the preschool site, the partners intend to strengthen the capacity of staff, and families to promote positive social and emotional development as well as prevent, identify and reduce the impact of mental health problems among kids and their families.

CALM’s consultant Sarah Valverde, a licensed marriage and family therapist, spends several hours a week in the preschool with the children and teachers.

While she works on feelings identification, coping skills, and social skills with the students, Valverde’s primary focus is helping the teachers build their skill sets to most effectively support the children’s social and emotional development.

Valverde models tools and interventions for teachers, allowing them to practice skills in real time. She also meets weekly with teachers in a group reflective practice to discuss their successes and challenges, and build their confidence and support system.

“The teachers at the YMCA preschool are already such wonderful role models for these children,” Valverde said. “They are compassionate and committed to the success of their kids.

“I’m honored to be able to support them, so they can be strong, confident leaders as they encounter the variety of challenges and stressors that working in a preschool brings.”

CALM and the YMCA hope to expand their partnership beyond the preschool and into the elementary school setting at the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, and afterschool sites in the Santa Maria Bonita School District.

The organizations believe collaboration is key in reaching children and families in need and supporting the Santa Maria Community.

“If these children have this type of support, what could that do for the community? It’s going to make all the difference in the world,” said Shannon Seifert, YMCA CEO.

For more information about CALM’s services, call 805-965-2376 or visit http://calm4kids.org. For more information on YMCA programs, call 805-937-8521 or visit www.smvymca.org.

— Sandra Fuhring for CALM.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 