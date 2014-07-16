CALM Teaches Kids About ‘Stranger Danger’ at Safety Town

Hundreds of soon-to-be kindergartners and first-graders will take a trip to Safety Town this summer, and learn important safety lessons at this camp.

On Tuesday, July 22, the children at Safety Town will learn the importance of "Stranger Danger," presented by Ann Bryant, CALM’s school-based prevention and parenting coordinator.

Children will learn critical safety lessons, including how to "Say NO!," how to identify appropriate grown-ups to talk to, how to tell the difference between good and bad touches and how to call out for help though the powerful "Superhero Safety Yell."

Safety Town, presented by the Santa Barbara Soroptomists, is offered throughout the summer and teaches children all about personal safety and offers important messages from special guest speakers in the community including police officers, firefighters, paramedics, water safety professionals and community organizations like CALM.

— Rachael Jerse is a publicist representing CALM.