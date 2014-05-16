CALM Welcomes Four New Board Members

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is proud to announce four new members to its Board of Trustees that will play an important role in preventing, treating, and assessing child abuse throughout Santa Barbara County.

CALM is pleased to welcome the following new officers to their Board: Tom Garcia, Sonja Cutner, Ben Landing and Arlene Bergman.

Bergman has been a Santa Barbara resident for 12 years. Originally from North Carolina, she attended the University of North Carolina. She has extensive business experience, particularly in human resources and using her expertise in growing a company.

With her interest in children's issues and music, she has served on the board of the NC Child Advocacy Institute while living in North Carolina and is presently an ambassador with the UCSB Arts & Lectures program in Santa Barbara.

Cutner is a proud Santa Barbara native who attended Dos Pueblos High and is a third-generation UCSB graduate, majoring in business economics with an emphasis in accounting and a minor in Spanish.

After graduation, she stayed in the area and joined Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, where she worked in their Audit Department. She currently works at Yardi Systems. As part of the Audit team, Cutner is active in planning and supervising audit and accounting engagements for a wide array of clients including but not limited to for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

Growing up in Santa Barbara, Cutner’s parents operated a group home throughout her childhood, and many of the children who came to live with her family were directly affected by abuse or neglect. She saw firsthand how these children struggled and knew that she wanted to contribute to a solution.

CALM was her answer, its preventive programs and treatment solutions provide families with opportunities to ease their suffering. She is pleased to have found a local solution and is honored to be part of such a dedicated and respected organization.

Garcia is actively involved in the Santa Barbara nonprofit community, and has also served on the Board of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara to provide high-quality legal services and advocate access to the justice system for low-income persons and seniors in times of crisis.

Professionally, Garcia is the vice president/associate general counsel at Deckers Outdoor Corp., where he has worked since 2009. Prior to joining Deckers, he was assistant general counsel and secretary at Mentor Corp., a medical device company now a part of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies, and an associate attorney at Hatch & Parent (now Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck).

Ladinig is a respected attorney of 17 years who has spent his career in the private sector, the public sector and as a sole practitioner. In 2007, he and his wife and two children moved to Santa Barbara County, where he was employed as a deputy district attorney for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office. Presently, he works in the Vulnerable Victims Unit, where he prosecutes sexual assault crimes committed against both adults and children.

Currently, he is prosecuting the first case in the history of the county involving a sexual assault crime committed against a child that could result in a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. He periodically trains law enforcement personnel, and has been a guest speaker for the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center as well as Domestic Violence Solutions.

He is also seeking a judicial appointment to the Superior Court for the County of Santa Barbara.

While away from work as a prosecutor, he is a volunteer youth football coach in the Santa Ynez Valley, as well as a volunteer judge and consultant for the Santa Barbara County Mock Trial Competition.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families, and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring, and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 805.965.2376 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.