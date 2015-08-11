CALM Welcomes Four New Board Trustees

Advice

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) is pleased to announce four new members of its Board of Trustees. Liam Murphy, Bridget Foreman, Stephanie Sokolove and Steven Powell will be instrumental to CALM and its mission to prevent, treat and assess child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

Murphy is a commercial real estate broker at Hayes Commercial Group in Santa Barbara. Murphy has completed more than 375 lease and sale transactions encompassing 760,000 square feet of space for his office, retail and industrial clients.

Prior to joining Hayes Commercial Group, Murphy was vice president of advisory services and leasing for The Stone Group Corporate Real Estate.

For two years preceding his commercial real estate career, he proudly served as a youth pastor at Montecito Covenant Church.

Murphy has served on the facilities committee at CALM for several years.

He is a recent graduate of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Katherine Harvey Fellows, a program that teaches young leaders to more effectively engage in the philanthropic community of Santa Barbara County.

Murphy graduated cum laude from Westmont College in with a degree in engineering/physics.

Foreman has returned to serve once again as a member of their Board of Trustees. Foreman is a Certified Public Accountant who is currently a partner at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP.

Foreman specializes in tax planning and compliance for closely held businesses and high net worth individuals.

She is a native of Oklahoma City, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1987 to attend UCSB, making Santa Barbara her home ever since.

Foreman first joined the CALM Board of Trustees in 2008 and served as the board president from 2011–2013.

She continued her service on the board’s Governance Committee through 2014.

In her spare time, Foreman spends time with her husband and two children.

Sokolove has served on the CALM at Heart event committees for the past three years.

She has been a food service professional for over 25 years and is the owner of several successful restaurants in Boston.

Her flagship restaurant, Stephanie’s on Newbury, which opened in 1994, is a 300-seat American Bistro, situated in the heart of Boston’s upscale Back Bay Area. It has received innumerable accolades from The Boston Globe, Boston Herald, USA Today and The New York Times.

She has since also opened Stephi’s on Tremont and Stephi’s in Southie.

Sokolove graduated from Wheaton College and was trained by the world-renowned French chef and food educator, Madeleine Kamman, who identified her as a protégée early on.

Her interests include cooking, golf and travel.

Sokolove and her husband, Jim, moved from the Boston area to Montecito in 2010 with their teenage daughter, Madeleine, to join Sokolove’s two adult daughters, Courtney and Lindsey and their families.

Powell has lived in the Santa Barbara area for nearly 25 years and has been working in the field of education throughout this time.

Powell served as a school administrator in the greater Santa Barbara area working as a Continuation High School principal and director of juvenile court schools.

He also belonged to the Association of California School Administrators and served as the statewide vice principal for the Juvenile Court/Community Schools Administrators of California.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children.

CALM continues to be the only non-profit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, non-judgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805.965.2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing CALM.